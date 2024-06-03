Analysts Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target at $156.21

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.93.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of PSX opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

