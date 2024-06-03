Analysts Set NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Target Price at $44.50

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT
NNN REIT Stock Performance
NNN opened at $41.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
NNN REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 103.67%.
About NNN REIT
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
