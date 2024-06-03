Analysts Set NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Target Price at $44.50

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in NNN REIT by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN opened at $41.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 103.67%.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

