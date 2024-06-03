Analysts Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Target Price at $46.83

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Fox Factory stock opened at $46.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $37.98 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.68.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
