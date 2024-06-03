Analysts Set First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Target Price at C$40.17

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First National Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

First National Financial Stock Performance

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.38 per share, with a total value of C$900,259.92. In other news, Director Martine Irman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00. Also, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.38 per share, with a total value of C$900,259.92. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,774. Company insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

TSE:FN opened at C$36.99 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of C$518.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.734359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First National Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.