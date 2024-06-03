Analysts Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Price Target at $111.27

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average is $103.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

