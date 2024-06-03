Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT at $46.33

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.17.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

