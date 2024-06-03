Analysts Set ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT at $81.00

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANIP. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Mutz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $123,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,695.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,186,505. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 277,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 220,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 109,015 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,792,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

