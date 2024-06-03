Analysts Set Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) PT at $380.24

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $380.24.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 22.8% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 52.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,638,000 after buying an additional 76,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 428.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 15,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $282.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.24 and its 200-day moving average is $341.81. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

