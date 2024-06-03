Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) is APG Asset Management US Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,081,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,226 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for about 3.0% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 6.02% of Americold Realty Trust worth $517,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.10. 294,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -75.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

