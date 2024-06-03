American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Down 12.2% in May

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,100 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 944,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Vanguard news, Director Steven D. Macicek bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $76,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 492.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.76. 256,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,754. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $245.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVD. Roth Mkm raised their target price on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVD

About American Vanguard

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.