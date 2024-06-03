American Investment Services Inc. Sells 6,619 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,637. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

