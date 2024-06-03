American Investment Services Inc. Sells 503 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.52. 8,762,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,774,788. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

