American Investment Services Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. 690,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

