American Investment Services Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.64. 434,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,432. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

