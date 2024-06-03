American Investment Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.5% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $3,974,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.71. The company had a trading volume of 55,941,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,292,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.77. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $460.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

