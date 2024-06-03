American Investment Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,873. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

