American Investment Services Inc. Acquires 30,089 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. owned 0.19% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 257,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.73. 494,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,694. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

