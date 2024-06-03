Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,528 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,411 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Ambev by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943,974 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Ambev by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ambev by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,292,000 after purchasing an additional 143,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Down 1.4 %

Ambev stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,723,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,660,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ambev

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.