Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.75.

AMBA stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,742,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,528,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 52.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

