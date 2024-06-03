AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$38.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$30.97 and last traded at C$30.88, with a volume of 101905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.75.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$796,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00. Also, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$796,050.00. Insiders have sold 194,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,722 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

