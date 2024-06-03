Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Up 9.4% in May

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at $193,263,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,006 shares of company stock valued at $15,661,704 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of AMR traded up $14.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $329.63. 250,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,515. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.33. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $142.27 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.21.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $17.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

