Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 824,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,300. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARE

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.