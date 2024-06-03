Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 7,954 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 105,715 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.61. 1,019,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

