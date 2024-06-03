Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 24,198 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,198 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of WNS worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in WNS by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in WNS by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in WNS by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 434,017 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $80.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WNS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on WNS

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.