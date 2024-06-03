Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 129,974 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 129,974 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:COP traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.48. 13,830,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

