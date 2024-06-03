Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,397 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.94% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after purchasing an additional 508,638 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,384,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 383,828 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 238,489 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $13,606,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 445.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 112,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 132,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $66.21.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $1,880,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,119.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,385,426. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

