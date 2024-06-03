Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 532,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $23,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. 4,629,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,307. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

