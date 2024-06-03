Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 11,624 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $41,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.04. 13,782,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,551,768. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

