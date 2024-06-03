Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

