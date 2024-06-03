Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

NASDAQ:IPXX remained flat at $10.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,127. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

