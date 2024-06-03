Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nextracker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Nextracker by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nextracker by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 404,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,635,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,686,000 after purchasing an additional 295,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,084,460. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:NXT traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. 3,277,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nextracker

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.