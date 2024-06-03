Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHP. StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.07. 539,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,717. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.05.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 91.10%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

