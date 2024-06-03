Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.06 Million Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,102 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Newmark Group worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Newmark Group by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 281,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 166,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.41. 762,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on NMRK

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.