Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $27.96 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Liberty Live Group worth $27,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $161,257,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,849,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,348,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Liberty Live Group stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $36.63. 210,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78). As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Live Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

