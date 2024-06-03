Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 48,066 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,066 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JD.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in JD.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of JD.com by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. HSBC boosted their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

JD.com Price Performance

JD traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,842,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,806,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.51. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

