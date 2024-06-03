Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 35,638 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,638 shares during the period. Rogers Communications accounts for 0.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.28% of Rogers Communications worth $70,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 2,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63.
Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
