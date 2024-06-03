Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.30% of Pembina Pipeline worth $57,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,556,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,850,000 after acquiring an additional 482,067 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $17,285,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.65%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

