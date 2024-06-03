Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,548,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $195,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CNI traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.33. 952,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.54. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

