Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 20,325 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $1,458,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 92,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 166.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 685,467 shares of company stock valued at $50,752,095. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,617,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.