Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 122,761 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,761 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up about 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.46% of Teck Resources worth $100,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECK. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TECK traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. 2,881,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,043. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.