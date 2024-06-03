Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 11,100 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $62.31. 17,351,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,423,457. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.