Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.25.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of ADC opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Agree Realty by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

