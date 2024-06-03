AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 863,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,620.0 days.
AGL Energy Trading Up 6.0 %
OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $8.27.
About AGL Energy
