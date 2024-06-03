AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 863,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,620.0 days.

AGL Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

