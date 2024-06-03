Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.19.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

