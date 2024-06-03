Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $65,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 246.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,281,000 after purchasing an additional 149,159 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,175 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $131.56. The company had a trading volume of 274,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,970. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average of $137.48. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

