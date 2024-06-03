AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Update

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVSGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 721,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVSFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.32% of AgEagle Aerial Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 76,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 325.08% and a negative return on equity of 187.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

