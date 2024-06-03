Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) Downgraded to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Advanced Health Intelligence Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AHI opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Advanced Health Intelligence has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $15.52.

Advanced Health Intelligence Company Profile

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health.

