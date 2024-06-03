Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insider Tim A. Makowski Sells 3,800 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.14. 307,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,812. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.16. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

