Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Sells $1,725,800.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total value of $1,725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS traded down $4.35 on Monday, reaching $169.14. 307,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.16. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.