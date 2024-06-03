Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $55.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.87.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $112.57.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

In other news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at $1,223,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

